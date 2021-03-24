Opinion Housing First to End Homelessness Punitive Ordinances Are Not the Solution

“Go anywhere, except back into the park,” the police announced at 9 a.m. to homeless residents of an encampment at Pershing Park on March 12.

It was a cold gloomy morning, when the “clean-up” began. Police officers and sanitation workers ordered the homeless campers to take their tents and belongings and leave their encampment. The city previously posted signs, warning the campers to clear out within 72 hours.

Observers watched as intimidated campers quickly tried to gather up whatever personal belongings they could carry. Other frightened campers were confused, unsure what to do or where to go. One woman screamed when police and sanitation workers started taking down tents and picking up unattended property to haul to the dump.

By the afternoon, many of the campers had left, while those who remained sat on nearby curbs or paced around in shock. At the end of that cold wet day, the tent encampment and its residents were gone.

For the last 40 years, instead of helping to create permanent housing, the city’s response to the homeless crisis has been to make life more difficult for unhoused people and to criminalize them or force them to move out of public view.

Recently the city allocated $50,000 in funding, dedicated towards encampment “clean-ups” and created new ways for residents to report homeless encampments.

The Pershing Park toilets were locked during the encampment. Access to clean drinking water was fenced off. Many water fountains are shut down. The city has gone as far as to move and remove public benches and art fixtures on State Street, to deter homeless people from sitting or sleeping there.

The city has passed ordinances making it a crime to sleep or camp in parks or on the streets.

The city continues to pass punitive ordinances. One of the new ordinances is the ban on oversized vehicles. It is now unlawful for most RV dwellers to park on any streets in Santa Barbara, a law that targets houseless people who are forced to live in their vehicles, many of whom are disabled or living on Social Security. This ordinance is now being challenged in the state courts by the Committee for Social Justice (CSJ).

After decades of harassment and criminalization, the number of people without homes in Santa Barbara County has grown to more than 2,200 people. The 2019-20 Santa Barbara County Grand Jury weighed in saying, “Shamefully, Santa Barbara County has one of the highest rates of homeless school-age children and youth in the state.” The Grand Jury described homelessness in S.B. County as a “human crisis,” saying City Council “needs a change in vision.”

Santa Barbara’s unhoused residents have come to expect little or nothing from the city. Broken promises and incarceration are regular occurrences.

Santa Barbara is one of the most affluent cities in the country with one of the most expensive rental markets. Santa Barbara is also home to over 4,500 nonprofits and charitable organizations, with assets estimated to total as much as $10,718,025,178 and income totaling $6,376,036,383. While nonprofits and other charitable organizations provide many services to the homeless in Santa Barbara, they are rarely able to fund the creation of permanent housing.

Housing First has proven to be the most effective model for ending homelessness by housing people first, then implementing wrap around services and supports.

It is time for the city to adopt a long-term solution to this “human crisis” and make the vision and plan of Housing First the first priority.

Committee for Social Justice (CSJ)

Jaan Landheer, Former Outreach Worker

Russell Brown, Attorney at Law (CSJ)

Joe Doherty, Attorney at Law, People’s Justice Project (PJP)

Robert Landheer, Attorney at Law (CSJ)

