Sports Westmont Women’s Basketball Team Wins National Championship Stefanie Berberabe, a 5’3” Junior, Was Named Tournament MVP

Led by a trio of smallish guards who make big shots, Westmont College won its second national championship in women’s basketball. The Warriors defeated top-seeded Thomas More of Kentucky, 72-61, in the NAIA final on March 23.

Stefanie Berberabe, a 5’3” junior, was named tournament MVP after averaging 22.5 points in four games at Sioux City, Iowa. She scored 23 in the final, as did Iyree Jarrett, a 5’5” junior. Lauren Tsuneishi, a petite 5’0” and only senior on the roster, capped her career with a 14-point effort. Also contributing mightily were Kaitlin Larson, who pulled down 13 rebounds, and Gabriella Stoll, who made a trio of three-point baskets.

It was a different season from 2013, when Westmont won its first championship with a 30-4 record. After opening with a December 5 loss to Pepperdine, coach Kirsten Moore’s Warriors saw a month’s worth of games wiped out by COVID concerns. When they resumed play mid-January, they did not lose again, finishing 15-1. They overcome a Thomas More team that wound up 29-2.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites