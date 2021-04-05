Coronavirus News Vaccine Clinics in Santa Barbara This Week Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Shots Newly Scheduled

Two vaccination clinics in Santa Barbara take place this Tuesday and Thursday for the currently eligible group, which consists of people over the age of 50; workers in health, education, child care, agriculture, food, and emergency services; and people between the ages of 16 and 49 with high risk medical conditions. Both clinics will be held at the Hilton Santa Barbara — known as the Red Lion Inn when first built — at 633 East Cabrillo Boulevard.

• Tuesday, April 6, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Moderna vaccine will be dispensed, which requires a booster shot in four weeks.

• Thursday, April 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot will be given.

The Public Health clinics require some form of documentation that matches the name on the appointment and also one that shows proof of residency or work in Santa Barbara County, such as a driver’s license, business card, work ID, library card, letter from an employer, bank ATM card, Costco card, electric bill, matricula consular, paystub, passport, money transfer receipt, and so on.

Appointments can be made at the Public Health website (scroll down for more times). For people without computer access, please call 2-1-1 and select option 4.

Public Health requests that people who are not eligible avoid taking an appointment spot from someone else who is eligible and warns that people who come to the vaccination clinic without an appointment will be turned away.

