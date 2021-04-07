Coronavirus News Santa Barbara Hilton Hosts Vaccine Clinic Next Week Vaccinations at the Beachfront April 12-17

As of Thursday at 9 a.m., appointments can be made for next week’s Public Health vaccination clinic in Santa Barbara, which will be held for six days at the Hilton hotel at 633 East Cabrillo Boulevard. First doses of Pfizer are scheduled, which means vaccinations are open to county residents 16 years or older. One of the days will be a second-dose Moderna clinic. To make an appointment go to the Public Health website, or, for those without computer access, call information at 2-1-1 and dial 4.

People 16 and older are now eligible for Cottage Health’s drive-thru vaccination line at its Goleta Valley hospital, too. Appointments will appear for those signed up at the state’s My Turn program (myturn.ca.gov) when they are available. The state’s COVID-19 hotline for appointments is (833) 422-4255. Cottage states that parents or guardians must accompany minors ages 16 and 17 at the drive-thru.

Eligibility to 16 year olds and up begins on April 15 for all providers, most whom can be found at the Public Health website. The My Turn program was set up to avoid clicking on a number of providers only to learn they don’t have appointments available, but whether it saves time and frustration remains undetermined.

The county’s roving clinic next goes to Lompoc on April 18 for second doses, and to Santa Maria the week after that, before returning to Santa Barbara in May.

