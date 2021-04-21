Announcement Santa Barbara Foundation Announces Inaugural Conservation, Environment, and Public Trails Grant Program

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) announced a new grant program as part of its Community Grants Opportunities. The Conservation, Environment, and Public Trails Grant Program will support conservation, environment, and public trails projects across Santa Barbara County, with a preference given to those in the South Coast of Santa Barbara County from Point Conception to the Ventura County line and the Santa Ynez Valley.

“The Conservation, Environment, and Public Trails Grant Program is a great addition to our portfolio of funding opportunities,” said Dr. Pedro Paz, Director of Grantmaking at the Santa Barbara Foundation. “This allows financial support to worthy projects that help to sustain our environment and provide access to the beautiful spaces in our county.”

The Conservation, Environment, and Public Trails Grant program is open now, with an application deadline of May 17, 2021. The maximum award for this grant program is $25,000. To apply, please review the Grant Guidelines.

The Foundation has a history of supporting environmental efforts, including developing a countywide Food Action Plan and Network, Conservation Blueprint, capacity building for nonprofit organizations, to even supporting the first Earth Day celebration with Community Environmental Council 51 years ago.

The Conservation, Environment, and Public Trails Grant Program is made possible by the Hollis Norris Fund for Conservation, Environment, and Public Trails, a field of interest fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

“It is thanks to the kindness of our donors that make grant programs like this possible” said Jackie Carrera, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “In this case, the donors, who wish to remain anonymous, have made a gift that will ensure that the beauty of Santa Barbara

is preserved and made accessible for generations to come. That is quite a legacy! We couldn’t be more grateful to these generous friends of the Foundation.”

If you are interested in donating to the Conservation, Environment and Public Trails Fund or learning more about setting up a fund that meets your charitable interests, please contact Jessica Sanchez, Director of Donor Services, at jsanchez@sbfoundation.org to learn more.

Please review the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Grant Opportunities webpage to apply to the Conservation, Environment, and Public Trails Grant Program and learn more about other grant opportunities available to Santa Barbara County nonprofits.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Santa Barbara County for all who live, work, play and visit here. Working in partnership with individuals, community organizations, nonprofits and government, we strive to address our communities’ most challenging needs. Recognizing that our work depends on the strength of the nonprofit sector, we are committed to their health and vitality. Nearly every Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization and essential community project has been supported by the Foundation during its 93-year history. The Foundation connects those who give with those in need – and all who dream of stronger communities. To learn more, please visit SBFoundation.org.

