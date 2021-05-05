Briefs Wholesale Jeweler Is Robbed at Gunpoint in Santa Barbara

An out-of-town wholesale jeweler reported being robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon while seated in a car in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s on Milpas Street.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the dispatch center received numerous calls about the incident and sent the Santa Barbara Police Department to the scene. A large amount of jewelry was taken from the victim’s vehicle. SBPD said that the suspects appear to have targeted the victim specifically and that they knew prior to the robbery about the jewelry in the victim’s possession.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites