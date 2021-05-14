Adoptable Pets Cooper

We have chosen our boy Cooper for Pet of the Week. He is almost an 8 year old wheaten terrier mix or labradoodle. He bonds really tight with his people so he is looking for a dog savvy owner who will give him boundaries. He is also looking for a home without other animals. He can be pretty leash reactive which means he barks at other dogs and strangers can scare him so he doesn’t like when they walk up to him and try and pet him. Besides going on walks, he likes to roam around in his yard and even play tug of war. He also likes when you hide treats and have him find them.

If interested, please email us at info@syvhumane.org or you can call us at 805-688-8224.

