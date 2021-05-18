Announcement Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County Celebrates 20 Years of Housing Impact through Virtual Homecoming Gala, May 21 at 6:00pm

Complimentary Press Attendee Tickets Available (RSVP required): Available via Eventbrite Link

Tickets sold to the public: https://www.sbhabitat.org/homecoming-gala-tickets/

Santa Barbara, CA – May 18, 2021 — Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) is hosting a virtual event, the Habitat Virtual Homecoming Gala, celebrating 20 years of building, repairing, and advocating for affordable housing in Santa Barbara’s south county. This one-hour event will include an engaging, mission-focused show, live fundraising, and will include an exciting announcement about the organization’s future affordable housing plans.

Through this event, Habitat Santa Barbara will honor three organizations that have provided exemplary support and partnerships since the organization’s local founding in 2000. Honorees include: Montecito Bank and Trust, Legacy Partnership Award; Union Bank, Community Resilience Award; and Yardi Systems, Corporate Partnership Award – for their collective long term support and partnership around affordable housing in Southern Santa Barbara County. The evening will feature homeowner highlights, special remarks from local community leaders, and an exciting live fundraising opportunity hosted by Janet Garufis, Chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank and Trust and Habitat Santa Barbara’s CEO, Jessica de L’Arbre, who will announce news about the organization’s future plans to address local affordable housing needs.

The virtual gala will air on May 22nd, 2021 from 6pm-7pm. To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.sbhabitat.org/homecoming-gala-tickets/ or email elizabeth@sbhabitat.org.

Habitat Santa Barbara is honored to have the following sponsors supporting our 2021 Virtual Homecoming Gala: Union Bank, US Bank, Montecito Bank and Trust, Doug and Linda Wood, Yardi Systems, Maureen McDermut and Associates, Cinefun, Citizens Business Bank, Diane McQuarie, Goodwine and Thyne, Pacific Western Bank, and First Republic Bank.

About Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County:

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) is a local nonprofit established in 2000, committed to building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat Santa Barbara has built 22 new local homes for 84 people, 50 percent of whom are children, as well as helped rebuild and repair 165 homes in Santa Barbara’s south county.

For more information, visit www.sbhabitat.org, or contact Elizabeth Baker, Director of Development and Communications, at (805) 692-2226 or Elizabeth@sbhabitat.org.

