Mitch Stark inducted into Santa Barbara Hillel Hall of Fame

Mitch Stark, a commercial/residential real estate agent with the Montecito Office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, was inducted into the Hillel Hall of Fame at the organization’s virtual Annual Gala on May 11.

Having served as a board member of Santa Barbara Hillel the past 25 years, Mitch strives to help young people become the leaders of tomorrow. His recognition marks his continuous service to the nonprofit that enables college students to connect with one another in a Jewish environment.

Originally from Los Angeles, Mitch found his calling in real estate after graduating with a degree in business economics with an accounting emphasis from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties since its inception in the Santa Barbara area market. He has served Hillel as its treasurer and a member of the investment committee, among other roles.

“I really believe in trying to make this world a better place, and creating strong foundations for the students Hillel serves,” Stark said. “What drives me at the end of the day is giving them the tools to create a deep and wide foundation, so they can go really high in their lives.”

“I use that as an analogy to real estate and buildings,” Stark explained, “and it’s perfect for what we do as agents. A building can’t be strong unless it has a really good foundation. Hillel wants students to become beacons of light in this world, and leaders for our country and society. That is why Hillel is important to me, and I am honored to be elected by the board to the Hall of Fame.”

Mitch was instrumental in securing funding for the Santa Barbara Hillel’s building, and managing the nonprofit’s finances over the years. But he is most proud of mentoring Hillel’s student members. He gives them the same level of care and compassion he has delivered to his clients throughout the years, he said.

To learn more Santa Barbara Hillel, visit www.santabarbarahillel.org. Contact Mitch at 805-689-2429 or mstark@bhhscal.com.

