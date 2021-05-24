Briefs Loma Fire on TV Hill at 100 Percent Containment

The Loma Fire in Santa Barbara, which was allegedly started by an arsonist Thursday evening, is now 100 percent contained.

The fire damaged two structures, but there were no injuries. Victor Angel Hernandez, age 23, was arrested Thursday night and is being held on five counts of arson and narcotics charges. His bail has been set at $2 million.

Loma Alta Drive will likely remain closed to vehicle traffic tentatively until Monday, May 31, at 8 a.m. City Fire warned that if traveling on foot or bicycle, please use extreme caution in the area as rolling debris and rocks continue to fall onto the roadway, which presents a hazard.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites