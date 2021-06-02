Letters A Clean Future

One day, while I was walking with my friend in the streets of my small California town, something fell in my eye. At first, I thought the cause was an eyelash, but I later realized what it was: ash, falling from the sky so frequently that some became lodged in my eye. This ash originated from the colossal wildfires sweeping the state as a result of climate change.

Climate change impacts the world at large and California in a myriad of ways, from creating a surge in the amount of forest fires to damaging our coastlines and ecosystems (as reported by the California Department of Justice). Climate change also impacts public health through the consequences of poor air quality, intense heat, and water contamination (California Department of Justice). While Congressman Carbajal’s deal that increases the amount of offshore wind development is a monumental step to take in stopping climate change, more work should be done.

I urge Congressman Carbajal and any other Santa Barbara and California elected officials to support committing our state to 100 percent clean energy by 2030 as championed by CALPIRG Students’ 100 percent by 2030 Campaign. Replacing dirty energy such as oil and gas with clean, renewable sources such as solar and wind would reduce the effects of climate change. Furthermore, since California is a leader on issues surrounding climate change, other states would follow suit in our commitment. A clean and renewable energy future is a better future.

