Rosewood Miramar Beach Unveils New Journeys of Cultural Discovery with Summer by Design

Rosewood Miramar Beach is pleased to introduce three new travel itineraries as part of the brand-wide Summer by Design, a collection of purpose-led journeys designed to encourage exploration, discovery and connection amongst affluential explorers across the globe. Carefully curated to immerse guests in Montecito’s wider culture and community, Rosewood Miramar Beach’s bespoke journeys fall into three distinct categories – The Timeless Traveler, rooted in the destination’s most iconic and historically significant experiences; Family Wanderlust, promoting hands-on, educational activities that foster cultural appreciation among multigenerational groups; and Curiosity Over Convention, showcasing unexpected interpretations of art, cuisine, wellness and sustainability to inspire internal growth. Each offering transformative and sustainable programming that not only expands guests’ worldviews, but also elevates the local community, the intentional itineraries spark an enriched approach to travel and to life.

“We are thrilled to offer a range of programming that allows guests to determine what type of journey they want to have while they visit our charming town of Montecito,” said Rick Fidel, resort manager at Rosewood Miramar Beach. “Our carefully curated itineraries provide access to some of the best experiences the resort and region has to offer and we look forward to welcoming guests in search of a new adventure all summer long.”

Ideal for guests looking for long-term stays and quick weekend getaways alike, Rosewood Miramar Beach’s Summer by Design journeys consist of both on- and off-property activities, giving guests flexibility while ensuring access to quintessential elements of the destination. All are rooted in the fundamental ethos of stimulating purpose-led travel and timeless exploration to develop deep ties for the traveler, whether with Montecito’s culture and residents or his or her travel companions.

Available today through September 6, the journeys include:

The Timeless Traveler

Highlighting each destination’s most iconic experiences and landmarks, these truly timeless journeys immerse guests in the culture and heritage of the locale, both on-property and in the community:

Dioriviera Pop-Up Experience : Enjoy a day of personalized summer shopping at the Dioriviera pop-up experience at Rosewood Miramar Beach, the first of its kind in the United States. A DIOR stylist will meet you for a private consultation as you shop the Dioriviera capsule collection housed in two of the bungalows on property. Browse the collection’s exclusive ready-to-wear pieces and accessories and luxury beach goods, including bespoke umbrellas and surfboards, with the guidance of a DIOR representative.

: Enjoy a day of personalized summer shopping at the Dioriviera pop-up experience at Rosewood Miramar Beach, the first of its kind in the United States. A DIOR stylist will meet you for a private consultation as you shop the Dioriviera capsule collection housed in two of the bungalows on property. Browse the collection’s exclusive ready-to-wear pieces and accessories and luxury beach goods, including bespoke umbrellas and surfboards, with the guidance of a DIOR representative. Sail the Santa Barbara Coast : Embark on a guided private charter cruise of the Santa Barbara Coastline with Santa Barbara Sailing Center. Guides will point out landmarks and wildlife along the way as you embrace the beautiful scenery of Southern California by sea.

: Embark on a guided private charter cruise of the Santa Barbara Coastline with Santa Barbara Sailing Center. Guides will point out landmarks and wildlife along the way as you embrace the beautiful scenery of Southern California by sea. Art & Wine Tour : Explore the resort’s fine art collection with an expert from Heather James Fine Art. Hosted at the Manor House, the artful evening event pairs a curated guided tour with intriguing wine pairings from Daniel Fish, the resort’s wine director, who will elaborate on the selections during the viewing. The one-of-a-kind collection combines archival images, traditional works and fine modern pieces to produce a distinctive and distinguished art narrative with featured works by renowned artists including Paul Williams, Mel Bochner, Hans Burkhardt, Fernando Botero and Norman Rockwell among many others.

: Explore the resort’s fine art collection with an expert from Heather James Fine Art. Hosted at the Manor House, the artful evening event pairs a curated guided tour with intriguing wine pairings from Daniel Fish, the resort’s wine director, who will elaborate on the selections during the viewing. The one-of-a-kind collection combines archival images, traditional works and fine modern pieces to produce a distinctive and distinguished art narrative with featured works by renowned artists including Paul Williams, Mel Bochner, Hans Burkhardt, Fernando Botero and Norman Rockwell among many others. Montecito Sage Purification : Relax with a 90-minute Montecito Sage Purification treatment in an outdoor cabana on the resort’s serene spa deck. This experience incorporates local flora, particularly the sage that grows wild throughout the beautiful surroundings of Montecito (and has been used for centuries to clear energy and calm and soothe the skin) to both ground and cleanse the body.

: Relax with a 90-minute Montecito Sage Purification treatment in an outdoor cabana on the resort’s serene spa deck. This experience incorporates local flora, particularly the sage that grows wild throughout the beautiful surroundings of Montecito (and has been used for centuries to clear energy and calm and soothe the skin) to both ground and cleanse the body. Plant-Based Tasting at Caruso’s: Experience plant-based bliss with a four-course prix fixe dinner at Caruso’s, the resort’s oceanfront restaurant which utilizes the highest-quality ingredients sourced from neighboring farmers, fishermen, and ranchers. Discover the best of plant-based cuisine through a curated culinary journey from Executive Chef Massimo Falsini, who will prepare a selection of dishes from the menu for guests to taste and enjoy.

Family Wanderlust

Designed for families to learn from and connect with each destination together, these journeys offer hands-on, educational activities to foster cultural appreciation and develop a lifetime affinity for travel in children and their parents:

Family Beach Yoga: The resort’s yoga instructors will lead families of all skill levels on a fun and engaging private session on the sands on Miramar Beach. Children will learn the importance of exercise and mindfulness while enjoying the beautiful beachfront surroundings.

The resort’s yoga instructors will lead families of all skill levels on a fun and engaging private session on the sands on Miramar Beach. Children will learn the importance of exercise and mindfulness while enjoying the beautiful beachfront surroundings. Miramar Falconry Experience: Families are welcome to a meet and greet with Miramar’s resident falconer and the Miramar falcons, Jekyll and Vandal. During the session, learn to have a bird fly to your glove while the resident falconer talks about the cultural heritage of falconry and tells the story of the birds on-site that day.

Families are welcome to a meet and greet with Miramar’s resident falconer and the Miramar falcons, Jekyll and Vandal. During the session, learn to have a bird fly to your glove while the resident falconer talks about the cultural heritage of falconry and tells the story of the birds on-site that day. Miramart for Kids: Discover the resort’s iconic and expansive art collection through custom art kits designed to educate, expand and promote creativity for Rosewood’s youngest guests. With a focus on the resort’s original art by iconic artists such as Mel Bochner and Hunt Slonem among other key pieces, each kit features key tools and devices for kids to match world-renowned artists’ work or rather create an original masterpiece of their own.

Discover the resort’s iconic and expansive art collection through custom art kits designed to educate, expand and promote creativity for Rosewood’s youngest guests. With a focus on the resort’s original art by iconic artists such as Mel Bochner and Hunt Slonem among other key pieces, each kit features key tools and devices for kids to match world-renowned artists’ work or rather create an original masterpiece of their own. Stars & S’Mores: Embark on a stargazing experience at Miramar with a telescope and a curator from the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum to explain the sky’s constellations and stars. Following an evening of stargazing, enjoy S’Mores kits at one of the resort’s fire pits to continue the fun.

Embark on a stargazing experience at Miramar with a telescope and a curator from the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum to explain the sky’s constellations and stars. Following an evening of stargazing, enjoy S’Mores kits at one of the resort’s fire pits to continue the fun. Dive in Movies: Once night falls at the family-friendly Manor Pool, families can enjoy classic and current kid-friendly films paired with popcorn, candy, and other late-night treats from the poolside Scoop Shop.

Curiosity Over Convention

Tapping local emerging voices and locales in the cultural, art, wellness and sustainable spaces, these journeys guide guests through unexpected and enriching experiences within each destination to promote internal growth and lasting, meaningful connections:

Surf Excursion: For both first-time surfers and seasoned pros looking to ride some of the best breaks on the West Coast, Santa Barbara is the ideal wave-lover’s base camp with mild tides and moderate ocean temperatures. Head out for a lesson with a local instructor to hone your skills, followed by bites on the beach prepared by the resort’s chefs.

For both first-time surfers and seasoned pros looking to ride some of the best breaks on the West Coast, Santa Barbara is the ideal wave-lover’s base camp with mild tides and moderate ocean temperatures. Head out for a lesson with a local instructor to hone your skills, followed by bites on the beach prepared by the resort’s chefs. Dinner in Massimo’s Garden: Experience quintessential Montecito with a string-lit dinner in Massimo’s Garden, complete with seasonal coastal cuisine featuring ingredients harvested from the surrounding garden and inspired by the bounty of offerings from local farmers, foragers, and fishermen. This one-of-a-kind, chef-led tasting dinner features a custom-created menu and is fully prepared in the garden itself with the chef’s tips and tricks demonstrated throughout each course.

Experience quintessential Montecito with a string-lit dinner in Massimo’s Garden, complete with seasonal coastal cuisine featuring ingredients harvested from the surrounding garden and inspired by the bounty of offerings from local farmers, foragers, and fishermen. This one-of-a-kind, chef-led tasting dinner features a custom-created menu and is fully prepared in the garden itself with the chef’s tips and tricks demonstrated throughout each course. Hiking Excursion: Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, Santa Barbara creates a postcard-perfect backdrop for a day of individual or group guided hikes to discover the most stunning views in California. Prior to departure, you will receive a Miramar backpack with invigorating green juice and healthy snacks from Sense, A Rosewood Spa.

Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, Santa Barbara creates a postcard-perfect backdrop for a day of individual or group guided hikes to discover the most stunning views in California. Prior to departure, you will receive a Miramar backpack with invigorating green juice and healthy snacks from Sense, A Rosewood Spa. The Barkeeper Experience: Discover the craft behind Miramar’s signature cocktails through a hands-on demonstration with the resort’s highly skilled Bartenders. Retreat to the handsome surroundings of The Manor Bar for a one-of-a-kind mixology lesson, exploring the world of fine cocktailing from the other side of the bar.

Discover the craft behind Miramar’s signature cocktails through a hands-on demonstration with the resort’s highly skilled Bartenders. Retreat to the handsome surroundings of The Manor Bar for a one-of-a-kind mixology lesson, exploring the world of fine cocktailing from the other side of the bar. Beach Clean-Up: Give back to the Montecito community by embarking on a clean-up of the surrounding beaches with Santa Barbara ChannelKeeper, a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds. Learn about the intricacies of and science behind reducing garbage in our waterways while cleaning up the beaches in an hour-long beach walk.

The unique Summer by Design journeys from Rosewood Miramar Beach are featured alongside journeys from 23 additional Rosewood properties worldwide. To view the complete list Summer by Design journeys, please visit www.rosewoodhotels.com/summerbydesign.

About Rosewood Miramar Beach

Named one of world’s best new resorts in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Hot List, Rosewood Miramar Beach is situated on one of the most pristine beaches in the region and is located in Santa Barbara’s picturesque Montecito community known as The American Riviera. Offering 161 ultra-luxury guestrooms and suites, including beachfront accommodations, a collection of signature suites and multi-bedroom bungalows, the resort has been designed with style, grace and glamour and perfectly balances the residential and the refined. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness studio, two cabana-lined pools, bespoke beach service on the sandy shores of Miramar Beach and Sense, A Rosewood Spa – the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Santa Barbara. Home to several distinct dining venues including Caruso’s, the signature oceanfront restaurant, and The Revere Room, an all-day eatery with an emphasis on hyper-locality, Rosewood Miramar Beach is a culinary destination for locals and visitors alike. An elevated retail experience further bolsters Rosewood Miramar Beach as the ultimate retreat for the best in luxury lifestyle, with The Shop at Miramar exclusively featuring The Miramar Collection, a first-of-its-kind goop Sundries Shop as well as a new California-inspired concept store curated by designer James Perse. Expansive indoor and outdoor event space, totaling approximately 28,000 square-feet, includes the Chandelier Ballroom with over 6,500-square-feet, and the Great Lawn, which offers infinite ocean views. Personalized service makes Rosewood Miramar Beach the perfect destination for celebrating life’s moments both big and small. Rosewood Miramar Beach is owned by Caruso and managed by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.

For more information: www.rosewoodmiramarbeach.com

About Caruso

Caruso is one of the most successful, productive and profitable real estate development and hospitality companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the privately held company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of retail, residential and mixed-use properties known for their award-winning architecture, unparalleled quest experiences, and dedication to their local communities. Caruso’s expertise in creating beloved town centers has made its properties desired locations for retail flagships, new to brick-and-mortar tenants, and innovative dining and entertainment concepts. Consistently ranked among the top shopping centers in the world, Caruso’s properties continue to outperform the industry standards for occupancy rates and average sales per square foot. Included in Caruso’s world-class portfolio and marquee shopping and dining destinations are The Grove and The Americana at Brand; luxury residential building 8500; and The Masonic Temple, a restored 1929 Art Deco landmark converted into innovative Class-A office space. The company continues to focus on expansion and currently has invested more than a billion dollars in new lines of business, including the newly opened, first-of-its-kind retail, dining and entertainment destination Palisades Village, as well as the ultra-luxury five-star beachfront resort Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 27 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 16 countries, with 24 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand’s A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location’s history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world’s most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand’s wide-ranging portfolio.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com

