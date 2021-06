Letters Keep the Bridge

Amazing. I see the Dilbert Principle is alive and ridiculous in City Hall.

Keep the Mission Creek Bridge. It’s not broken. Don’t bastardize it.

Sorry to be so … grumpy. But … Yikes.

Spend the funds to clean up the sad encampments at various 101 on- and/or off-ramps going through the city.

Come on now. Fix that sitch. That’s what is broken.

