County of Santa Barbara Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission Launches New Website and Public Process
Tue Jun 15, 2021 | 9:27am
Next Public Hearing is 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16
The County of Santa Barbara Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission (CIRC) is launching the public engagement phase of the redistricting process with the first of several public hearings. Hearings will be held throughout the county over the course of the summer and fall to give residents an opportunity to learn about and provide input into the process of drawing new County supervisorial district boundaries. The first session is scheduled to take place virtually on Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
“On behalf of the Commission, I urge our community members to get involved and learn about redistricting and how everyone can participate in this important civic opportunity,” said CIRC Chair Glenn Morris. “The Commission is made up of residents of all walks of life from across Santa Barbara County – but we still need to hear from our peers and see our communities involved in this important process.”
Every 10 years, local governments use new data from the U.S. Census to redraw their district boundaries to reflect how local populations have changed. Members of the Santa Barbara County community can participate in the redistricting process and help to make sure supervisory district boundaries are consistent with legally-required criteria such as adherence to federal and state Voting Rights Acts.
To help share information about redistricting and eventually gather draft maps and collect public feedback, the Commission has launched a dedicated redistricting website at drawsantabarbaracounty.org.
The new website includes information on redistricting, a tentative schedule of participation opportunities, frequently asked questions, and resources for drafting maps and sharing feedback on previously-drawn maps. While final Census data is not yet available, the public will have an opportunity to begin using online mapping tools in early July with available population estimates. Final data from the U.S. Census and State of California is expected by October.
As the redistricting process moves forward, the Commission will continue to update the redistricting website to include additional details on future public hearings, mapping opportunities, new FAQs, and more. Community groups interested in learning more can visit the Commission website to request a presentation by Commissioners.To sign up for updates and information about the redistricting process and future public meetings, please visit drawsantabarbaracounty.org or email redistricting@countyofsb.org.