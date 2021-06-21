Announcement Cottage Community Vaccine Clinic in Goleta Will Close July 29

SANTA BARBARA—Cottage Health will close its mass vaccination clinic on July 29, allowing time for those age 12 and up to complete both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic if they receive their first dose by July 8.

The clinic, located in the parking lot adjacent to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, will remain open every Thursday through July 29. Anyone needing a first or second dose is welcome. Those who receive a first dose at the clinic after July 8 will receive assistance to schedule a second dose with another provider to complete their vaccination series.

Cottage’s vaccine clinic is offering evening hours for upcoming clinics, providing Pfizer vaccine for everyone age 12 and up. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are not required but can be scheduled at cottagehealth.org/myvaccine.

More than 110,000 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered by Cottage Health as of June 14, 2021. Together with community partners throughout Santa Barbara County, collective efforts have helped to protect our community and slow the spread of the virus. Santa Barbara County now exceeds 56% fully vaccinated and 65% at least partially vaccinated, based on the eligible population age 12 and up.

As the vaccination rate rose, COVID hospitalizations dropped, along with the case rate throughout the County. This remarkable achievement was the result of a community effort including more than 1,000 volunteers from throughout the community who stepped up to serve at Cottage’s community vaccine clinics over the past several months.

Throughout the year, Cottage will continue to provide COVID vaccination for patients within its hospitals, and the Cottage Center for Population Health will continue its ongoing partnership with community health ambassadors to provide outreach to at-risk populations.

Cottage Health will carefully monitor the status of COVID hospitalizations, cases and variants in our community and remain ready to respond to future needs.

Upcoming Cottage COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinics

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Parking Lot at Hollipat Center Drive

(Corner of Patterson and Hollister Avenue)

11 am – 7 pm every Thursday through July 29

Walk-ins welcome. No appointment needed.

cottagehealth.org/covid19

