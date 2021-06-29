Letters Not a Subjective Smell

I read the letter “Subjective Smell” in last week’s Independent. I strongly disagree with what Mary Perez of Lompoc wrote.

I live outside of Carpinteria city limits, where one cannabis greenhouse after another is lined up. And I smell cannabis every day when I drive into town.

As far as the smell from cannabis, let us be honest. The smell is not subjective. It is real and smells like a skunk. The smell is also nauseating and nasty. It harms the health of some, and certainly is not good for children. I wonder if the letter-writer would like to live next to greenhouses or fields of cannabis with the skunk smell permeating the environment every day?

As a concerned citizen, my main concern is the smell, as I am not against growing cannabis in Santa Barbara County. However, I do believe some areas have been over-burdened with the cannabis industry. And the main reason is money and greed.

