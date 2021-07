More Like This

Either that, or go to Florida and “command” something there.

Doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. And worse, it’s sneakily “trumpian.” (lower case intended.)

Your snark-attack was spot on regarding Vandenberg’s absurdly alliterative, hissing new moniker, “Space Force Base.”

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.