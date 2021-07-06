Courts & Crime Santa Barbara’s Fourth of July Weekend Crime Stats Lots of Parking Tickets, Firework Calls, and Few DUIs, Felonies

It was a busy Fourth of July weekend for the Santa Barbara Police Department — including 127 firework calls to dispatch.

There were several arrests made over the weekend, including a few major ones. On July 2, one officer sustained “serious injury” while arresting a felon with a loaded firearm, promenade foot patrol officers arrested a car thief on the same day, and a driver suspected to be under the influence was arrested after a major accident on Cliff Drive on July 4, to name a few.

The following is a summary of crimes that occurred over the holiday weekend. It directly relates to those officers assigned to the Fourth of July Special Event and does not include Patrol Officer statistical information.

Traffic & Parking Citations: 127

Municipal Code Citations: 11

Felony Arrest: 1

Misdemeanor Arrest: 5

DUI: 1

Calls for Service: 31

Reports: 6

Fireworks Calls to Dispatch: 172

