Briefs Santa Barbara Administrator Paul Casey No Longer a Defendant in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

City Administrator Paul Casey is no longer a defendant in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed last month against the City of Santa Barbara and former finance director Robert Samario. Casey was originally accused of having knowledge of Samario’s conduct and failing to act, but city attorney Linda C. Miller Savitt said this week he was erroneously named “in claims that the law specifically says individuals cannot be liable for.”

