Announcement Notice of Public Hearing to Consider Title 17 (Zoning) Amendments Ordinance

At the July 20, 2021, City Council meeting, the City Council will conduct a public hearing to consider adoption of an ordinance to amend various provisions of Title 17 (Zoning) of the Goleta Municipal Code. Amendments are proposed to address General Plan and State law consistency, remedy issues identified during early implementation, and provide clarity to the regulations adopted.

On June 14, 2021, the Planning Commission conducted a public hearing to consider the proposed amendments and recommended to City Council adoption of the ordinance with one minor revision regarding permitting of canopies associated with solar energy systems.

The topics for the proposed Title 17 (Zoning) amendments include:

General Plan and State law consistency related to Electrical Vehicle Charging Stations, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), Required Parking for Single-Unit Dwellings, and Noticing

Director Determinations

ADU Design and Historic Resources

Telecommunication Facilities

Application Fee Refunds

Zoning Exemptions for ADA Improvements

Permitting of Carports, Gazebos, Canopies, and Pergolas Associated with Solar Energy Systems

Processing of Applications in the Coastal Zone

Additional Definitions

Revised Definitions to Setbacks

Other Clarifying Revisions

View the Notice here.

For further information on the project, contact Andy Newkirk, Senior Planner, at 805-961-7544 or anewkirk@cityofgoleta.org. For inquiries in Spanish, please contact Sandra Rodriguez, Management Assistant, at 805-961-7576 or srodriguez@cityofgoleta.org.

