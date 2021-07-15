Mama Luma Secures International Distribution Deal

More Like This

Santa Barbara, CA: Mama Luma, a local kids clothing brand founded at the end of 2017 by two UCSB graduates, has just secured a $3.8 million distribution deal with Italian distributor Baby Dream S.R.L. Baby Dream is the exclusive distributor for all of the top children’s clothing brands (including Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Simonetta to name just a few) in a number of countries throughout the world. The distributorship is set to span over 3 years (6 fashion seasons), in which Baby Dream will distribute Mama Luma to Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Africa, and Italy.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.