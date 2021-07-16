Adoptable Pets Gizmo

What’s life without a little adventure? That’s what two-year-old Husky Gizmo wants to know. From hiking a steep trail, to swimming in the cool waters of the Pacific, to taking a leisurely stroll through a park, Gizmo believes in fully embracing everyday adventures. This handsome boy approaches life with a vigor and spunk that is unmatched. Gizmo is a playful and friendly boy who loves being active. He would be happiest in a home where he is the only animal.



Want to learn more about Gizmo? Go to www.sbhumane.org to view his profile. Interested in making Gizmo a part of your family?Email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!

