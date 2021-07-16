Adoptable Pets

Gizmo

Gizmo | Credit: Courtesy
By
Fri Jul 16, 2021 | 8:53am

What’s life without a little adventure? That’s what two-year-old Husky Gizmo wants to know. From hiking a steep trail, to swimming in the cool waters of the Pacific, to taking a leisurely stroll through a park, Gizmo believes in fully embracing everyday adventures. This handsome boy approaches life with a vigor and spunk that is unmatched. Gizmo is a playful and friendly boy who loves being active. He would be happiest in a home where he is the only animal. 


Want to learn more about Gizmo? Go to www.sbhumane.org to view his profile. Interested in making Gizmo a part of your family?Email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!

Fri Jul 16, 2021 | 16:24pm
https://www.independent.com/2021/07/16/gizmo/

Lisa Acho Remorenko

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.