Announcement Santa Barbara County Receives Funding to Provide Education and Employment Opportunities to Justice Involved Individuals

The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced Santa Barbara County to receive $2,499,999 in grant funds as one of 2 California agencies out of 28 Pathway Home grants awarded to seventeen states. The project will collaborate with the County’s Workforce Development Board, Sheriff’s Office, Allan Hancock College and Santa Barbara City College.

“The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board is pleased to move forward in partnership with Sheriff Bill Brown and his team, as well as our two community colleges and community-based organizations to provide much need pre-release and post-release services to incarcerated individuals. These services will help to re-build lives and contribute to the community.” stated by Raymond McDonald, Executive Director of Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.

The Pathway Home Grant will provide the opportunity to implement a reentry program serving 250 eligible, justice involved individuals to secure employment in their communities prior to release from the Santa Barbara County Jail or Santa Barbara Northern Branch Jail. Sheriff Brown said “We in the Sheriff’s Office were honored to be part of the team that applied for this grant, which included the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, and our Program contract partners at Community Solutions Incorporated and Good Samaritan Shelter Services. We are delighted that Santa Barbara County was selected to receive a $2,499,999 grant award, being one of only 28 recipients nationwide. Without a means to make a living and the financial security of a job, there is little chance of a successful reentry into the community for formerly incarcerated people. This Pathway Home grant will allow us to provide – in partnership with Santa Barbara City and Allan Hancock Community Colleges – education and vocational training to people in county custody and will also provide incentive funding to employers who give justice-involved persons a second chance at employment when they are released from jail. We look forward to many successful outcomes and stronger and safer communities as a result of this grant.”

Rick Rantz, Dean at Allan Hancock College Academic Affairs commented “Funds from the Pathway Home 2 grant will enable Allan Hancock College to strengthen its partnership with the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office as we continue our joint work to reduce recidivism. This grant will enable us to provide comprehensive pre- and post-release services in the form of educational and job training programs designed to transition justice involved individuals into productive and contributing members of society. Allan Hancock College has achieved a lot of success in this area through our existing Rising Scholars program and we look forward to expanding our work at the Santa Barbara County North Branch Jail through this grant.”

In addition, as these individuals make the transition back into the community, participation will continue with limited barriers to assessing the services by providing elements such as those provided at the America’s Job Center of California (AJCC). Elements such as education and certified training opportunities, skill attainment, supportive services, job search, job placement, career counseling, individualized employment plans, one year of follow-up services, etc. “Partnerships and shared resources with our community members are at the heart of our CAEP Santa Barbara Adult Education Consortium. Our collaboration with our local Santa Barbara County Jail and Workforce One-Stop in leveraging funding and program offerings have allowed us to better serve those currently incarcerated to enter and succeed in postsecondary education and training leading to career-path employment. This grant will ensure there are feasible and enhanced pathway entries to school, short-term training to secure employment in meaningful well-paying jobs, and strong support services that are vital to adult learners successfully transitioning back into the workforce.” commented by Corlei Prieto, California Adult Education Program Director for the Santa Barbara Adult Education Consortium.

Add to Favorites