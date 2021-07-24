Briefs Santa Barbara Police Identify Elderly Couple in Apparent Double Suicide Bernd and Miyako Storch Were Found Dead in Their Arbolado Road Home on July 9

Santa Barbara policed have identified the elderly couple who on July 9 died in what appeared to be a double suicide. The victims were Bernd Storch, 82, and Miyako Storch, 87. Both victims shot themselves in the head with their own gun in their Arbolado Road home.

According to a neighbor, the Storches had no immediate relatives and left a suicide note on their answering machine. “We can’t stand the pain anymore,” a strained-voiced Bernd Storch stated, alluding to medical challenges the couple faced. “We’re up in heaven. Visit us there.”

The couple were reportedly inseparable and went everywhere together. They were often seen driving a weathered, old Volkswagen bug. They also were famous in the neighborhood for their cactus and succulent garden.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or text TALK to 741741.

Add to Favorites