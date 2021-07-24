Letters Tough Love, Mask Edition

As Governor Newsom and the counties ponder the epidemiologists’ advice to reinstitute mask mandates for all Californians, vaccinated and not, I’ve begun to feel like a sibling in a large family where the parents are flailing and failing, imposing a series of contradictory incentives to encourage compliance.

First we’re told that the reward for getting vaccinated would be increased freedom to shop, travel, and gather without masks. Financial incentives were also offered but didn’t work. Now we hear that if we get vaccinated we won’t need masks, but may have to wear them anyway, if our bratty kid brother continues to refuse the vaccine.

The hollow promise, like the empty threat, is a sure sign that us kids can get away with doing whatever we want.

If the parents consulted an advice columnist, they’d be told to set clear boundaries, with clear consequences if expectations are not met, and then stick to their guns. Is it too much to ask that our elected representatives follow this advice?

