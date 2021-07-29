Announcement

Announcing Next Two Meetings of the County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission

By Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission
Thu Jul 29, 2021 | 11:26am

PUBLIC HEARING (In Person & Zoom) 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4
County Betteravia Government Center
511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria OR via Zoom (information flyer)

PUBLIC WORKSHOP (In person)
12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12
Solvang City Council Chambers
1644 Oak Street, Solvang | Information flyer

For all Commission details, agendas, videos of past meetings, go to www.drawsantabarbaracounty.org. To sign up for updates and information about the redistricting process and future public meetings, please visit drawsantabarbaracounty.org or email redistricting@countyofsb.org.

Language interpretation and requests for disability-related modification or accommodation, including auxiliary aids or devices, may be arranged by emailing a request at least 24 hours prior to the Commission meeting.

