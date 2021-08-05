Announcement COVID-19 Community Update: The Delta Variant and Back-to-School Virtual Event

SANTA BARBARA –Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, an infectious disease expert at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, will present a COVID-19 Community Update with the latest information of the Delta Variant and its impact on returning to in-person classes in the fall. Following her presentation, Dr. Fitzgibbons will answer questions from attendees.

This free online event on August 12, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., is in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Register at cottagehealth.org/covid19update. Early registration is encouraged as online availability is limited.

Dr. Fitzgibbons is Chair of Division of Infectious Diseases, and Associate Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

