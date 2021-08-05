Briefs Marymount Renamed to Riviera Ridge School

In its 80 years, the private school known as Marymount has evolved into embracing “the diversity of all history, backgrounds, and cultures,” said Head of School Christina Broderick, in announcing a move away from its history as a Catholic day school. Part of that revision is a name change to the Riviera Ridge School, which reflects its location alongside Tremonto Road in Santa Barbara’s hilly Riviera neighborhood.

“With the completion of our 10-year strategic plan, the trustees determined it was time to clarify the school’s identity,” said Alexis Weaver, president of the board, indicating market studies pointed to a more secular name. Though the school’s name will change for the 2021-2022 school year, “it is the same incredible faculty, staff, and school community that have always been the heart of the school,” she said.

The school parted ways with the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary several decades ago. In 2007 it began to develop the Kaleidoscope Program, which studied a variety of religious, spiritual, and ethical systems. Enrollment ranges from pre-K to 8th grade, with tuition varying from $20,000-$30,000 depending on grade level.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites