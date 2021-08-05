Announcement Missing At-Risk Juvenile

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 5, 2021

The Santa Barbara Police Department is attempting to locate an at-risk missing juvenile from Carpinteria. The juvenile, 17-year-old Christina Castro, was last seen in the area of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital wearing tan-colored hospital scrubs.

We are requesting anyone who observes Christina or has information to call 9-1-1 immediately. She is approximately 5’ 5”, 200lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Please see attached photo.

Questions regarding this at-risk missing, please contact the Santa Barbara Police Department – 805-897-2376.

