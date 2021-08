More Like This

I stopped to pick up flowers last Friday afternoon at Trader Joe’s. The kindness and generosity of the TJ lady I asked for assistance went above and beyond the norm. I appreciate you for that. Thank you in the spirit of Fiesta.

