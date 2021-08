More Like This

Recently you published an article by Dr. Jason Prystowsky titled, “ Heroes Work Here .” May I thank you for this incredibly powerful piece? Everyone I shared it with wanted to pass it along to many others — we have all been touched by the glimpse into the insanity that constantly surrounds our medical workers. Grateful for their service … grateful beyond words!

