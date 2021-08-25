Letters Make Your Votes Count

You should have your ballot by now for the September 14, 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. If you are considering a name for the write-in portion, you need to know a few things. The governor is not a valid write-in candidate. According to the state’s website (https://www.sos.ca.gov/), a candidate must file a Statement of Write-In Candidacy with the county elections official of the candidate’s county of residence by August 31, 2021 and meet the qualifications of the office.

A Certified List of Write-in Candidates will be available on September 3, 2021, and if a person’s name is not on this list, their votes will not be counted. This list will be posted on the Santa Barbara County Clerk, Recorder, and Assessor Registrar of Voters’ website (https://www.sbcvote.com).

When you choose a valid write-in candidate, you must legibly write or print their name and fill in the oval next to their name. Whether you vote Yes or No for the recall, you can still vote for a person to succeed the governor. Make both of your votes count.

