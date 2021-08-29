Letters What Happens in Tennessee Should Stay There

I read an op-ed in a local paper recently, in which Andy Puzder pointed out all that is wrong with California’s leadership and his support of Larry “Let Me Lead California Over A Cliff” Elder to replace Newsom, if he is recalled. Puzder states that California needs new leadership and Larry Elder is the state’s savior.

Among other issues, Puzder writes about how tough it is for working people in California.

Strange comments from an anti-labor guy, who pulled out as the nominee for Trump’s Secretary of Labor, sparing himself the embarrassment of the certainty of not being confirmed by a Republican controlled House andSenate.

The best example of how Puzder treated many minority, low-paid workers while he was CEO of CKE restaurants is this fact: Under his tenure, CKE paid $20 million over class-action lawsuits due to various overtime rule violations.The company cheated its most vulnerable workers.

I am against the recall because it could lead to a churning of hundreds of state officials in Sacramento during the COVID pandemic, with a new governor chosen out of a pack of 46 candidates.

Most of these 46 people, including Larry Elder, have not had one second of administrative experience and could be elected by a tiny percentage of voters. At least Arnold got 56 percent of the vote. Why change the state’s administration by a lottery, when Newsom has only about a year left before the next election?

In moving to Nashville, Puzder’s move is California’s gain and Tennessee’s loss. He can work on driving Tennessee’s wages even lower in the Puzder tradition!

Tennessee was ranked near the bottom of the list for states’ average salaries at number 41, just before Georgia at 42. Tennessee’s average salary is $34,890 per year. California’s average in 2020 totaled $79,495.

Puzder most likely moved to Tennessee because they have no tax on salaries and a maximum 2 percent tax on all other income.

With a crime rate of 54 per one thousand residents, Nashville has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes — from the smallest towns to the very largest cities. One’s chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime there is one in 19.

Y’all have a safe time on the streets of Nashville, Andy!

