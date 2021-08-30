Announcement Buellton’s Wine & Chili Festival Returns This Year with a New Venue & Lots of Chili

BUELLTON, CA, August 25, 2021 – The 2021 Buellton Wine & Chili Festival returns on Sunday, September 12 from 12-4:30pm. Back with a new venue, and over 30 wineries and craft breweries and spirit companies to sample from, this festival will be jam packed with family friendly fun, great food and Santa Barbara wines.

Attendees are invited to sample from various wineries, distilleries and craft breweries at one of the first festivals of its kind. Local businesses and residents participate in the annual Chili Cook Off to see who has the best chili or salsa in the Valley. The festival organizers are working on making this the largest turnout of chili and salsa cooks for the Chili and Salsa competition, calling on all local restaurants, nonprofit groups and community members to enter and show their cooking skills. Hopeful chili and salsa cooks can register at www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or email info@surfbeerfest.com for more information. There will be cash prizes for each of the 3 categories, Red, Chili Verde and Salsa.

The event will take place at a new venue this year, River View Park in Buellton, just down the street from Flying Flags where the festival has taken place in the past. The new venue offers several new amenities for guests that will enhance the festival experience, stunning views of the surrounding mountains, large picnic areas with natural shade coverings, two playgrounds kids can enjoy and the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden that has a willow maze, butterfly garden and a wishing tree. Families will enjoy live music performances by the Dusty Jugs and the VineYard Byrds and shopping from various local vendors, plus lawn games such as cornhole and for the adults, mega sized beer pong.

The Hot Chili Ticket ($55) is for all guests 21+ and includes a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer and chili tasting. For guests under 21 years old, the Mild Chili Ticket is $20 and includes unlimited samples of chili and salsa but no alcohol.

If you’re planning a weekend trip to Buellton for the festival, there are various accommodation options to choose from. Visitors can stay at Flying Flags or Sideways Inn, the sister property of Flying Flags and the iconic character in Sideways where Jack and Miles stayed at during their journey through Santa Ynez. For more lodging options please see: https://www.discoverbuellton.com/lodging-hotels/

There are options for safe transportation to the Buellton Wine and Chili Festival for those staying elsewhere on the central coast and locals like the Brew Bus. The Brew bus will be doing pickups in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc. The Santa Barbara pickup will be at Figueroa Mountain Brewing at 10:30 a.m. M Special Brewing Co. in Goleta at 11 a.m.; Figueroa Mountain Brewing in Santa Maria at 10:30 a.m. and Solvang Brewing Co. in Lompoc at 11:15 a.m. No walk-up tickets will be sold at bus departure, ticket must be purchased in advance.

For event information and to purchase tickets, you may visit www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or call the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at (805)688-7829.



About Buellton

Buellton is located just north of Santa Barbara in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley Wine Country and just 10 miles from the beautiful Pacific Ocean on Hwy 101. Surrounded by bucolic scenery and the rolling Sta. Rita Hills, Buellton is home to the famous “Sideways” movie. Known for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, one will find the pioneer makers and masters of this wine right here in Buellton. The Craft Beer industry has also made its way into Buellton featuring two award winning breweries, Firestone/Walker, and Figueroa Mountain Brew Co. To the east is the quaint Danish village of Solvang and to the west is the town of Lompoc, home of Vandenberg Space Force Base. Still known for Pea Soup, Buellton has much more to offer and is an up-and-coming City with annual events centered around; wine, beer, food, arts, cycling, and more. www.discoverbuellton.com

