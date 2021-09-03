Letters Energy Innovation Act

The City of Santa Barbara has joined 30 other California cities in supporting HR 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. An official city letter has been sent to Congressmember Salud Carbajal supporting this national legislation because it would be a “key element in reducing the risks of climate change.”

Enacting HR 2307 would send a clear signal to businesses to invest in a clean-energy economy. It would protect lower and middle-income households through the distribution of dividends. It would also create jobs, as the dividend puts money back into local economies, and would discourage domestic businesses from relocating where they can emit more C02.

Thank you, Mayor and City Council, for urging Congress to act decisively to maintain a livable world. You have given voice to our communities’ concern about the climate crisis.

John Kelley, Sandy Simon, Max Ghenis represent the Citizens Climate Lobby in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura, respectively.

