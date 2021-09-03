Letters Fed Up with Newsom

The so-called Latino Caucus support of Governor Newson you reported about on August 27 does not represent me, nor my network of Latino friends and citizens, nor most of their friends.

There are a vast number of us who are fed up with Newson’s antics and shortcomings, probably a majority. Furthermore, most of us don’t read the Independent, making it easier to for the paper to spread these falsehoods. It was so easy for reporter Ryan Cruz to kowtow to Salud and company rather than be a true reporter and find out the real truth about the Latino pulse in and around Santa Barbara County.

