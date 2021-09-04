Letters Fresh Ideas for Mission Area

Thank you to the City Council for your wise vote for safety and preservation of the Mission Creek bridge and the entire Old Mission historic area, which will finally provide opportunities for progress. I think new plans and fresh ideas can now begin.

For example, if safety for the school children to walk to the museum on their field day is the issue, then perhaps using the trolley to transport the kids might be an idea to consider. On the way the teacher could narrate some of the history of the area, or a museum docent could narrate what they will be seeing and learning at the museum. This could be a meaningful teaching opportunity otherwise missed.

I am sure the City could help facilitate this use of the trolley and perhaps for the tourists (and locals) as well, which could be another opportunity.

