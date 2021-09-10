Extra!

Discussions with the Candidates

Fri Sep 10, 2021 | 12:42pm

Join Santa Barbara Independent reporters as they sit down with the Santa Barbara City Mayoral, District 6, and District 4 candidates. All discussions will be held live on Zoom. Register in advance via the links below.

Santa Barbara City Mayor

Moderated by Nick Welsh

Wednesday, October 6, 5:30pm
Live on Zoom
Register Here

Santa Barbara City Council District 6

Moderated by Tyler Hayden

Thursday, October 7, 5:30pm
Live on Zoom
Register Here

Santa Barbara City Council District 4

Moderated by Jun Starkey

Monday, October 11, 5:30pm
Live on Zoom
Register Here

