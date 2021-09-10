Discussions with the Candidates
Join Santa Barbara Independent reporters as they sit down with the Santa Barbara City Mayoral, District 6, and District 4 candidates. All discussions will be held live on Zoom. Register in advance via the links below.
Santa Barbara City Mayor
Moderated by Nick Welsh
Wednesday, October 6, 5:30pm
Live on Zoom
Register Here
Santa Barbara City Council District 6
Moderated by Tyler Hayden
Thursday, October 7, 5:30pm
Live on Zoom
Register Here
Santa Barbara City Council District 4
Moderated by Jun Starkey
Monday, October 11, 5:30pm
Live on Zoom
Register Here
You must be logged in to post a comment.