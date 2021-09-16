Announcement Domestic Violence Solutions Invites the Community to Take a Walk Through History During 13th Annual Luncheon Celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., September 16, 2021 – Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS) for Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce their upcoming 13th Annual Luncheon – Their Story, Our Story…Celebrating Then and Now.

Credit: Courtesy

The luncheon will take place on Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Montecito Club – Outdoor Members’ Lawn, and will raise awareness and funds to support domestic violence survivors and their families.

To celebrate the tenacity and bravery of its clients and staff, as well as remembering those who have passed, DVS is holding its fundraiser in October – Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The agency is excited to announce the event’s keynote speaker, Rickie Houston (he/him/his), Director of Training for A Call to Men. Houston is an experienced educator working throughout the United States promoting healthy, respectful manhood. Individual tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more information, please visit dvsolutions.org | 13thAnnualLuncheon, call 805.963.4458 x1109 or email Jenni-Elise Ramirez, Development Officer, at jennieliser@dvsolutions.org.

Domestic Violence Solutions provides safety, shelter and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence and collaborates with community partners to raise awareness regarding the cause, prevalence and impact. For more information, to make a donation or to learn about upcoming events, please visit dvsolutions.org.

DVS 24-Hour Crisis and Information Line: 805.964.5245

