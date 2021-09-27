Briefs Santa Barbara Police Investigating Shooting of Teen Boy on Westside 16-Year-Old Shot by Unknown Suspect in Car Following Verbal Altercation

A 16-year-old boy was shot last Wednesday while walking near Bohnett Park on Santa Barbara’s Westside and brought to the Cottage Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound in the abdomen, according to a statement released by the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) on Monday.

Following an investigation, SBPD officers discovered the victim and another juvenile were walking down the sidewalk in the 1200 block of San Andres when a car stopped, and the occupants in the vehicle spoke to the two juveniles, according to Ethan Ragsdale, public information officer for the SBPD. Following a verbal altercation, one of the vehicle’s occupants fired a small-caliber firearm and hit the victim in the abdomen.

The suspect is currently at large, and police say they believe this is an isolated incident. This is an active investigation, and no other information is available at this time.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites