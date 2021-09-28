Letters A Callous Carelessness

Meet the S.B. doctor who refuses to be vaccinated? No, thanks. He’s not vaccinated. I am, to protect myself and those around me.

This physician has chosen to expound his religious beliefs and, possibly, political ones as well on those he has taken an oath to heal. His agenda seems to be more important to him than taking advantage of the best that medical science has to offer. Can it be then, he is against vaccines that protect against smallpox, polio, shingles, and countless other vaccines, all of which rely on testing for safety and efficacy in humans? Is he against the courageous people who get the vaccine to help eradicate the diseases and the human suffering they cause?

This physician is not willing to protect his patients, his family or his colleagues. As a medical professional, he should know that his self-proclaimed resistance to this catastrophic virus does not apply to everyone. As the mother of a physician, I cannot imagine such carelessness and callousness toward the loved ones of the 680,000 American souls lost.

