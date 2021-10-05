Sports Carpinteria Hoops Stars to be Honored Jamaal Wilkes to Appear at Sunday’s Court of Champions Fete at Carpinteria High

Twelve Carpinteria players and coaches will be inducted into the Santa Barbara Basketball Court of Champions on Sunday (Oct. 10). The ceremony, open free to the public, will take place at 2 p.m. at the Carpinteria High School outdoor amphitheatre.

Former NBA start Jamaal Wilkes, a member of the Court of Champions inaugural class in 2014, will appear at the event, founder Curt Pickering announced.

Three other new additions to the honor roll are Westmont College’s 2021 NAIA national basketball championship team, the Coastal View News, and basketball announcer/DJ Brad Jay.

All will join the 82 members previously recognized for the contributions to the basketball community of Santa Barbara.

The Carpinteria inductees are: Butch Breeden, Deron Carbajal, Cathy Caudillo, Henry Gonzales, Sarah Grieve-Miller, Kevin Kenney, Ann Latham, Rich Medel, Jacob Ranger, Ryan Reed, Matt Ruiz and George Schnackenberg.

John Moore, retired men’s basketball Coach at Westmont College, will interview each inductee.

