News Brush Fire in Hills Above Refugio [Update] Wind-Driven Blaze at About 600 Acres; Highway 101 Closed

[Update: Oct. 11, 5:54 p.m.] The Alisal Fire just hopped Highway 101 northbound lanes, setting parts of the center divider on fire, reported Captain Nikki Stevens of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The highway is now closed in both directions, with southbound drivers detoured at Highway 1 south of Buellton and northbound drivers diverted at Winchester in Goleta. Traffic can take State Route 154, also known as the San Marcos Pass, with the exception of trucks carrying hazardous materials.

Approximately 50 structures are threatened by the fast-moving fire, which minutes ago was in the foothills but now is reaching for the sea. It has moved past Tajiguas and the county’s landfill facility there, and should it reach Refugio Canyon, approximately 150 structures are in the fire’s path.

[Update: Oct. 11, 5:30 p.m.] Cold, dry sundowner winds continue to drive what is now called the Alisal Fire to the south and east, as firefighters from Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County Fire fan across several canyon roads on structure defense, said Captain Nikki Stevens, spokesperson for County Fire. The fire was currently moving above Tajiguas, Stevens said, and had reached about 600 acres.

The fire started near the Alisal Reservoir on the Santa Ynez side of the mountains this afternoon, Stevens confirmed. Both Refugio Road and the road to the state beach are now closed. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and members of Search and Rescue are going door to door to ensure that residents are notified of the mandatory evacuation order. Roughly 200 people live in Refugio Canyon, said Stevens, and large ranches lie more sparsely to the west.

The fire was burning fast and erratically, Stevens said, in areas very remote from accessible roads. They were anchoring and flanking the fire, getting at areas of opportunity to quell any retreat, she said, but staying away from its path for safety’s sake. “We’re not putting anyone in front of it,” she said. “This hasn’t burned since 1955.”

[Update: Oct. 11, 5 p.m.] To receive assistance with animals under evacuation, call County Animal Services at (805) 681-4332. Earl Warren Showgrounds is receiving livestock. Visit Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Twitter feed for evacuation updates.

[Update: Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m.] An evacuation order was issued for Arroyo Hondo, Tajiguas, Arroyo Quemada, Refugio State Beach, and the canyons above them, at around 3:30 p.m. The fire is moving both to the east and to the north, as it crested the ridge and is headed down the Santa Ynez side.

An evacuation shelter is being set up at Dos Pueblos High School (7266 Alameda Avenue, Goleta) by the Red Cross, said Kelly Hubbard, head of the county’s Office of Emergency Management. Horses and cattle are in the canyons, she said, and Animal Services is working on a shelter for large animals. More information and an interactive map is at ReadySBC.org.

Fire crews are trying to reach the area, which is in rough terrain west of Refugio Road. Aircraft were grounded due to the wind, said County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, and the fire has the potential to reach 500 acres. These canyons appear to have not burned since the giant Refugio Fire of 1955, which swept across the mountaintops, eventually burning from the Gaviota Pass to the 154. The Sherpa Fire of 2016 was just to the east of Refugio.

[Original Story] A brush fire is burning on the ridge above the Alisal Ranch, but on the Santa Barbara side, according to a report from the Santa Ynez Airport. It started at about 2:30 p.m. amid winds blowing from the northwest at 30-35 mph, and the acreage burned so far is estimated to be about 50-100 acres, said Andrew Madsen, spokesperson for Los Padres National Forest.

A full brush response is headed for the fire, Madsen said, and air tankers have been ordered. According to Edhat, evacuation warnings were issued for Arroyo Quemada, Arroyo Hondo, and Refugio.

The winds kicking up in Refugio are part of a large system affecting much of southwest California that is expected to last through 3 a.m. on Tuesday. So much dust was raised in the Antelope Valley that State Route 138 through Lancaster was closed due to poor visibility. The National Weather Service anticipates winds of 30-50 mph along the coasts and in the valleys, with peak gusts of 50-70 mph in the mountains and the Antelope Valley.

This report will be updated as information becomes available.

