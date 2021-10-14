Letters Greens During Drought

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times ran a great exposé above the fold by Steve Lopez. He was discussing the Coachella Valley Country Club’s usage of water. The grounds keeper proudly said they had just computerized their system and were down to 1.2 million gallons of water a night.

Smaller courses use at least several hundred thousand gallons a night, but the larger ones are in the 1 million gallon range.

How many golf courses does the Goleta/Santa Barbara area have? How many thousands or millions of gallons of drinking water is being wasted on these courses? I think the population would really like to know. Why should we, the homeowners, be the only ones saving?

