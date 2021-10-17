Letters District Six Divisions

It’s becoming increasingly clear that District Six candidate Nina Johnson is a Democrat in name only but supports Republican policies.

The Sixth District has a lot of working renters, people like me and my family. However, more than 40 percent of her donations have come from special interest landlords who have fought tenant protections and affordable housing requirements with tooth and nail. Meanwhile, she’s attacking her opponent for taking a small amount of labor union money, attacking unions as special interests. I’m sorry, but we working people depend on unions to represent us in collective bargaining against the very kind of big money special interests that Nina is funded by.

At a recent candidate forum, Nina came out against vaccine mandates. She also came out against a vacancy tax for property owners who leave their commercial properties empty for more than a year.

Nina is clearly a special interest candidate, not someone who cares about the ordinary working renters who dominate her district and who are struggling to live in our city.

Vote for Meagan Harmon, the Democrat who cares!

