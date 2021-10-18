Announcement Deadline to Register to Vote in the City of Santa Barbara Municipal Election is Today, October 18

The deadline to register to vote is today, Monday, October 18 if you live in the City and would like to vote in the upcoming General Municipal Election that is being conducted by mail. Registering by today ensures that voters receive a mailed ballot.

There are several ways to register to vote.

Register online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov

Paper applications can be found at most U.S. Post Offices or the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Register at the Elections Main Office, 4440-A Calle Real; or Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa Street during regular business hours.

What if a voter misses the October 18 deadline?

Eligible citizens who reside in the City may use the conditional voter registration process through Election Day, available at the County Elections office starting on October 19. Ballots cast conditionally will be processed once the Registrar of Voters Office has completed the voter registration verification process.

“I highly recommend that voters register by the October 18 deadline,” said Joe Holland, County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor. “It ensures that the voter has the opportunity to receive, review and mark his or her ballot and return their ballot in time for the election. If a voter is unsure about their voter registration status or needs to change registration information like address, visit the County Elections website at sbcvote.com.”

Ballot Tracker

Voters can sign up for ballot tracking at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ to get automatic notifications by text message (SMS), email, or voice message about the status of your vote-by-mail ballot. Voters will be notified once the local Elections Office has received the ballot, once it has been counted, and if there are any issues with the ballot.

The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office wants to help make the voting process as easy as possible. For questions or assistance, please go to www.SBCvote.com or call (805) 568-2200.

