Announcement Organic Soup Kitchen Takes Quantum Leap to Save Hundreds of Thousands of SoupMeal Containers from Landfills

November 9, 2021. Organic Soup Kitchen invites nutrition and environmental enthusiasts to join their momentous campaign to shift from plastic to compostable packaging. All SoupMeal packaging, including containers, lids and seals, will transition to 100% compostable. The campaign will also support retooling of existing machinery to hermetically seal the new compostable containers.

“We are thrilled to make this monumental shift to reduce our carbon footprint,” says Andrea Slaby, Chief Operating Officer at Organic Soup Kitchen. “As we’ve experienced skyrocketing demand and triple the number of clients in the past year, we are prioritizing our impact on the environment.”

Organic Soup Kitchen’s mission is to provide metabolic oncology nutrition and food security to cancer patients, chronically ill and low-income seniors is in direct alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) set forth by the United Nations. This plastic free initiative directly supports the following SDG’s:

Organic Soup Kitchen’s transition to compostable will save hundreds of thousands of plastic containers, lids and seals from reaching our landfills and ocean. To support Organic Soup Kitchen’s campaign to strengthen our people and the planet, please visit https://www.organicsoupkitchen.org/give/

Add to Favorites