Briefs What’s That Sound? Santa Barbara Police Test New Evacuation Siren on Westside

The Santa Barbara Police Department will test a new evacuation siren between 10 and 11 a.m. today, the city announced this morning. The test will sound from marked police vehicles in the Loma Alta Drive and Westside areas, making a noise similar to European police sirens.

During a real emergency, the siren would warn neighborhoods of the need for evacuation during a natural disaster or other crisis.

A widespread and quick emergency notification became an obvious necessity as wind-blown wildfires have spread into heavily populated neighborhoods in recent years, as in the Loma Fire in May. Fire officials could tell the wind and terrain were moving the fire uphill and called for an evacuation of the hilltop area. However, residents in the Westside neighborhoods below Loma Alta Drive were not advised. Many decided to evacuate on their own.

At a meeting held in June, neighbors questioned city officials and expressed the trauma they’d felt from receiving no information about how the fire would affect them. Messages sent about evacuation, interim police chief Barney Melekian stated at the time, only went to households at risk from the fire. Increasing the notification area to households below the fire, which were not at risk, would not have informed them accurately.

According to the bill authorizing the use of the “hi-lo” siren — Senate Bill 909 — were an actual emergency going on, residents within earshot should evacuate immediately. Again, Thursday’s siren sounding is just a test.

