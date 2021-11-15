‘Ready to Hang’ at CAW on November 20
Pop-Up Draws on Broad Santa Barbara Art Scene
Santa Barbara does a lot of things well, and none better than throwing a big art party. Ready to Hang, the community-wide art show and party at the Community Arts Workshop, is consistently one of the best. Taking place this year from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, the exhibit will fill CAW with hundreds of 12″x12″ works from artists residing in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Seeing the vast array of works and styles submitted by artists known and unknown, experienced and otherwise, all in the same space makes for an indispensable opportunity to feel which way the art winds blow, circa 2021.
