Announcement Stearns Wharf Kicks Off the Holidays

Every year Stearns Wharf kicks off the holiday season on the Waterfront with a 25-foot Green White Fir. If you are looking to get out and get some fresh air, plan to come out anytime and see this beautiful Christmas tree.

At 5:00 PM on December 12th a holiday tree lighting ceremony, featuring holiday tunes sung by the Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir, will be held on the shoreward finger of Stearns Wharf next to the Sea Center. The tree lighting will kick off the 35th Annual Parade of Lights. The Parade will start at 5:30 PM with some thirty illuminated watercraft that will be motoring, sailing, and paddling the Santa Barbara Coastline. The parade will be capped off by a brief fireworks show. As expected, the Best Viewing Location for the boat parade and fireworks is Stearns Wharf!

The Stearns Wharf Merchants would like to extend our thanks to you for your business this year. We wish you a safe joyous holiday and a happy and prosperous New Year.

For public safety the Stearns Wharf businesses are certifying to the County/State Health requirements. There is plenty of room for safe distancing. We believe everybody should stay healthy, so masks are required for entry into the shops and restaurants.

Sponsored by the Stearns Wharf Merchants. For more information, visit StearnsWharf.org.

Stearns Wharf is located adjacent to the harbor in Santa Barbara, California, United States. When completed in 1872, it became the longest deep-water Wharf between San Pedro and San Francisco. Named for its builder, local lumberman John P. Stearns, the wharf served the passenger and freight shipping needs of California’s South Coast for almost a sesquicentennial.

Stay tuned for announcements on the Stearns Wharf 150th Anniversary in 2022!

